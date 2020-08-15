BAIN, Jean (née Anderson) March 5, 1920 - August 4, 2020 Violet Jean Bain - Jean to anyone lucky enough to have known her - passed away peacefully after reaching 100. She is survived by daughters Lynne (Robert), Lesley (Rod) and Jill (Bill); grandchildren Thomas, Lucy, Gina and Myles; plus sister Norma Arnett and nephews Christopher and Stephen. While at UBC Jean became ardently engaged in social and political issues, the start of her lifelong commitment to all aspects of the fight for social justice. After graduation Jean became a social worker, marrying her college sweetheart, Archie Bain, on Christmas Eve of 1942. The couple moved to Central Saanich in the early 1950s, where Jean balanced the demands of social work and motherhood with a rich social life with a large community of friends who had shared interests in music, culture and travel. From themed New Year's Eve costume parties to countless evenings at the theatre, symphony and opera, the loving couple led a creative and cultured life. Several trips to favourite European countries like Spain and Italy later led to adventures in Buenos Aires, New Orleans, Cuba, and Mexico. Jean not only stayed informed about local and global events, but also took action via many letter-writing campaigns focused on issues of social justice. And Jean wasn't just generous with her time - she made large donations to an impressive array of good causes, and never more generously than to Diabetes Canada after a daughter and a grandson were both diagnosed. Jean was widowed in 2010, and eventually moved into care at St. Charles Manor. Always a charismatic and very social woman, Jean made good friends among both staff and residents. Luckily we were able to celebrate Jean's 100th birthday just a week before the COVID lockdown came into effect. Jean slowly began to fade away during late spring, and passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, August 4. Jean had 100 grand years, lived her life brilliantly and generously, and was a great source of inspiration to all who knew her. And for those of us who loved this remarkable woman, it truly is the end of an era. We will be forever indebted to the kind, skillful and attentive staff at St. Charles Manor who made Jean's final years a real blessing. And we are grateful to First Memorial Funeral Services for their thoughtfulness and professionalism. There will be a family gathering in Jean's honour. Donations in her memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.







