WALKER, Jean C. Mom passed away May 3, 2019 with love surrounding her. She was proud to be from Coldstream, the beautiful borders area of Scotland. Mom spent time in Whitehorse, Yukon. She thoroughly enjoyed telling her stories. She settled in Victoria, British Columbia and for many decades enjoyed the beautiful city. She is survived by her son Mark Walker (Carla), her grandson Breton, extended family who were friends, and special friends who were family. Mom was a true, kind, honest, gentle woman with a fierce spark. She will be deeply missed by many who were privileged to be encompassed in her glowing circle. Service was held May 15, 2019 at Knox Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 17 to May 18, 2019

