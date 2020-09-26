Claude passed away peacefully on September 13 with his only son Denis and daughter-in-law Julie by his side.
Claude was known by many to have a strong character. He had a unique wit about him. He was known for his work ethic and story telling. He also had a talent for woodworking.
Claude was born in Quebec City. He is predeceased by sister Claire, brothers Fernand and Denis, and loving wife Liesel.
Claude was a WWII Merchant Navy veteran serving in the Battle of the Atlantic. He joined the Royal Canadian Navy after the war and volunteered for the Silent Service and was posted to the Royal Navy Submarines. His final career he rose to the rank of Chief Engineer, Canadian Coast Guard and Superintendent of AIDS to Navigation, on Canada's west coast.
Claude leaves behind his son Denis Karl and daughter-in-law Julie of High River, AB and granddaughters Karla (Calgary) and Jenna (Toronto).
"Of all the branches of men in the Forces, there is none which shows more devotion and faces grimmer perils than the Submariner." - Sir Winston Churchill
Special thanks to the wonderful care and attention from the staff at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital over the years and especially the PCU. We wish to give heartfelt thanks to Dr. Peter Innes for his never ending support and superior care for Claude and Liesel over many years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Royal Canadian Legion, Esquimalt Dockyard Branch 172 (www.legion172.ca
).