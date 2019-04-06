Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEAN D. DITMARS. View Sign

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dorothy Jean Ditmars on 25 March 2019. Jean passed away peacefully at the age of 102 with her daughter Kelly by her side. Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on June 25th 1916 to Thomas (Tom) Preece and Nina Wallace Arthur, she was truly an example of a life well-loved and well-lived. Married twice, Jean was predeceased first by Ernest William Goddard who passed in 1947, with whom she had two children Sharon Jean and Brian William. Her second husband, Robert Lloyd (Dick) Ditmars passed in 1971. With Dick she had Kelly Lee and also gained five step children who welcomed her with open arms.



Jean was also predeceased by her two sisters, Mona and Enid; her son Brian William Goddard; grandson, Peter Brooks; and three of her step-children; Terry Ditmars, Virginia (Ginnie) Niro, and Clyde Ditmars. She is survived by her daughters Sharon and Kelly, and step-children Enid and Guy, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. In 1933, her family moved to Port Arthur, Ontario (now Thunder Bay), where she resided until 1959 when she moved to Kakabeka Falls, Ontario upon her marriage to Dick Ditmars. In 1974, Jean and Kelly moved to Victoria, BC. She was a proud resident of Esquimalt until her passing.



She became a member in 1934 of The Rebekahs, most recently the Unity Rebekah Lodge No. 145. Through most of her adult life she was an avid curler and defeated many an opponent with her steely gaze and uncanny ability to read the ice. After retiring from curling, she was a faithful fan watching every tournament from the Briar to the Olympics. There was no gap in her enjoyment of sports. When curling finished for the season the Toronto Blue Jays were waiting on deck, and she was their number one fan. She passed before the news of Pilar's trade which would have broken her heart. Jean was actively involved in many social and charitable organizations including the Women's Institute and the United Church of Canada. In keeping with Jean's wishes, there will be no formal funeral services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local charity of your choice.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dorothy Jean Ditmars on 25 March 2019. Jean passed away peacefully at the age of 102 with her daughter Kelly by her side. Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on June 25th 1916 to Thomas (Tom) Preece and Nina Wallace Arthur, she was truly an example of a life well-loved and well-lived. Married twice, Jean was predeceased first by Ernest William Goddard who passed in 1947, with whom she had two children Sharon Jean and Brian William. Her second husband, Robert Lloyd (Dick) Ditmars passed in 1971. With Dick she had Kelly Lee and also gained five step children who welcomed her with open arms.Jean was also predeceased by her two sisters, Mona and Enid; her son Brian William Goddard; grandson, Peter Brooks; and three of her step-children; Terry Ditmars, Virginia (Ginnie) Niro, and Clyde Ditmars. She is survived by her daughters Sharon and Kelly, and step-children Enid and Guy, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. In 1933, her family moved to Port Arthur, Ontario (now Thunder Bay), where she resided until 1959 when she moved to Kakabeka Falls, Ontario upon her marriage to Dick Ditmars. In 1974, Jean and Kelly moved to Victoria, BC. She was a proud resident of Esquimalt until her passing.She became a member in 1934 of The Rebekahs, most recently the Unity Rebekah Lodge No. 145. Through most of her adult life she was an avid curler and defeated many an opponent with her steely gaze and uncanny ability to read the ice. After retiring from curling, she was a faithful fan watching every tournament from the Briar to the Olympics. There was no gap in her enjoyment of sports. When curling finished for the season the Toronto Blue Jays were waiting on deck, and she was their number one fan. She passed before the news of Pilar's trade which would have broken her heart. Jean was actively involved in many social and charitable organizations including the Women's Institute and the United Church of Canada. In keeping with Jean's wishes, there will be no formal funeral services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local charity of your choice. Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close