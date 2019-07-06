Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean (Whiteside) FORREST. View Sign Obituary

Predeceased by her father Richard V. Whiteside, her mother Winona Whiteside, siblings Don, Helen, Geoff, Bill and Evelyn, daughter Sylvia, and former husband Alan. Survived by her daughter Sara, son-in-law Samuel, grandchildren Rohan and Shan, and many nieces and nephews, as well as a stalwart legion of valued friends.



Jean was born in Vancouver and grew up in Point Grey, where she attended Queen Elizabeth Elementary School, Lord Byng High School and UBC. A love of reading developed from her earliest days, and shaped her childhood, her university education, her work life, and her leisure hours to the very end of her life. She transmitted joy in the written word to generations of children as a teacher, librarian, mother and grandmother, and books kept her entertained, deeply informed and always open to new ideas.



Jean's other great delight was gardening, and native plants were a particular passion. Her masterwork was the garden at her long-time Cordova Bay home: ordinary lawns and beds transformed into a gently tamed, luxuriant west coast wilderness and an adventure playground for her beloved grandchildren, who spent time with her there over many summers.



Pain and tragedy touched Jean's life, with the end of her marriage and then the loss of her older daughter 25 years ago. Soon after, she reinvented herself in retirement, embracing volunteerism and supporting the causes she cared most deeply about, which centered on practical support for the vulnerable among us. The deep friendships of her final years were a constant source of pleasure and support, and as illness took hold this past year she learned to receive as well as to give.



By Jean's request there will be no service, however friends are invited to gather in the Fireside Lounge at the University Club of Victoria (

