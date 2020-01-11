HOGYA, Jean-Guy Lamont Okwala Born February 23, 1975 Died suddenly January 6, 2020 Jean-Guy was rich in kindness, love, and deep connections to others. He was creative, musical, and highly intuitive. He will be missed by so many including parents Giles and Leslie Hogya, brother Brooks (Anne Marie), his Victoria nephews, Austin Wallace (Katie Olfert), and Oliver Hogya, the Wallace-Hurford family, Melanie Durupt and family, plus many aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be greatly missed by his birth family Arlette, Rose, Belle and Oti. He has friends around the world who loved him and will miss his engaging charm. A celebration of life will be held February 29, location TBA. In lieu of flowers you can donate to the Western Wilderness Committee wildernesscommittee.org/Jean-Guy), Our Place Society or a charity of your choice.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020