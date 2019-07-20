We are saddened to announce the passing of Jean Guy Major. He is survived by his loving wife Irene; children Monique, Mignone, Michel; grandchildren Graeme, Kenny, Sophie and Kaylynn; and his sister Micheline. Jean Guy lived his life with a passionate heart. A talented, award winning Chef that always kept his French Canadian charm from his birthplace of Montreal, Quebec. Affectionate and sweet with a gentle soul, he very much loved his family and was devoted to his faith. A truly unique character, Jean Guy's humor and youthful spirit will live on through the beautiful memories he made with all his family and friends near and far. His celebration of life will be held on Saturday July 27, 1:00pm at Our Lady of the Rosary Church. 728 Coldsteam Ave. Reception to follow
Published in The Times Colonist from July 20 to July 21, 2019