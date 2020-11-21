MUIR, Jean Gwendoline February 18, 1937 - November 11, 2020 "Lest We Forget" It is with much sadness and love that we say goodbye to a wonderful lady, Jean Muir, who was a dear friend, aunt, stepmom and grandma. She is joining her beloved Bill, brother-in-law Pete (Patty-K), and sisters, Stella (Dave), Betty (Jim), Dora (Len) and son-in-law Dave. She is survived by her loving children Mary and Miles (Michelle), daughter-in-law Michele, grandchildren Liam (Aamirah), Owen, Claire and Quinn, nieces and nephews Mitchell (Diane) Karen, Cheryl (Greg), Hazel. Also, nieces/nephews in England, Glenn (Lynn), Julie (Simon), Jen (Jeff), Dave (Jen) and many great/great great-nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved with all her heart. Jean was born in England, where she spent her early years, until a trip to Canada in the 70's changed her life forever. This trip, was a turning point in her life, when she met and later married a wonderful Canadian man named Bill. Many people were touched by Jean's love and kindness as she had the biggest heart, always ready to help where needed. Her life was filled with many dear friends, here and abroad, and being the fierce letter writer that she was, she managed to maintain those friendships throughout her life. Jean was a very active lady, a wonderful cook and gardener, and you could often find her walking the nearby trails with her friend Joyce. She loved her years with the View Royal Garden Club, her floral displays, which won many a ribbon, as well as her beautiful wedding cakes, were always made with patience and a loving hand. After years in the restaurant business, she and Bill opened The Double Bill, which also made for additional fond memories. For 20 years she acted as a companion and volunteer at Broadmead Lodge, where her cheery demeanor would surely have been a blessing for the elderly residents there. She will be sorely missed by her "second family" and friends. Jean looked forward to the girl's weekends, trips to Mexico and Lake Cowichan, domino nights with friends, get togethers at the Tree House, dinners with Karen and Mike and the many trips to England, B.C. and Alberta. So many memories of the times spent with friends through Bill's navy contacts and CNAG. Jean lived a full and interesting life, and in so doing, has left us many wonderful memories, as well as the strength required to get us through this time of sorrow. We're sure she's knitting dishcloths in heaven right now. Jean was truly a fine and generous soul, and she will remain in our hearts forever. The family would like to give special thanks to the medical team at the CVU at RJH in Victoria, where their care and compassion through Jean's last few days was second to none. Due to Covid, there will not be a service, at this time, and in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Knowledge Network or Broadmead Lodge in Victoria.







