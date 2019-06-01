Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Helen (DeCenzo) JACOB/COATES. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

JACOB/COATES, Jean Helen (nee DeCenzo) Surrounded by the love of family, Mum passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019. She was predeceased by her husbands, Ed Coates (1985) and George Jacob (2013). Jean was born on December 25, 1923 and grew up in the Grandview area of Vancouver, the eldest of 6 children. She was predeceased by her brothers, Len, Stan and Wilf DeCenzo and is survived by her sisters, Hazel Looysen and Ruth Copeland. She was a one of a kind Mum, Grandma, Great-Grandma and Friend, who had a long wonderful life. Jean is survived by her children, Jim and Vola, John and Wendy, Linda Hunter and Gord Coates as well as 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Mum enjoyed family camping starting in the early 50's on the mainland and later when the family moved to Victoria in 1961. From those times, Mum had many stories of fun and adventure. Later in life, she expanded her travels to many other countries throughout the world totally enjoying every minute. She became a dedicated square dancer and was kept busy with knitting and many activities while living at Berwick Royal Oak. Her quiet wisdom, positive outlook, busy hands and sharp mind will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive in Victoria. Condolences may be offered to the family at







