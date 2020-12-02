KOZIAK, Jean (nee Bartholomew) Died peacefully at age 80 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at The Ukrainian Canadian Care Home in Toronto. She was the loving wife and best friend of Jim for 56 years. She and Jim met at UBC when they were in the same residence, but in different Faculties, Jim in Engineering and Jean in Arts/Social Work. She was the devoted mother of two daughters, Lynn Knocker (husband Paul) of Northern Ireland and Jill Douglas of Vancouver BC (more recently Toronto as she helped to care for Jean). Jean was the very proud Granny of 8 grandchildren: Christopher, Daniel, Matthew and Joshua Knocker; and Chloe, Orion and Griffin Hicks and Keira Boland. Jean was predeceased by her sister Anne Holzwarth and will be sorely missed by Egon (brother-in-law) of Gabriola Island, BC and her niece Lisa and nephew, John (both of Nanaimo, BC). She is also predeceased by many aunts, uncles and cousins, but is survived by her Aunt Frances Hare in Victoria, and cousins Rob and Doug Hare (Victoria) and many treasured friends. Born in Victoria, BC in June 1940, Jean attended Willows Elementary School, Oak Bay High, and Victoria College for one year and UBC in Vancouver where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts in 1962 and a Bachelor of Social Work in 1963. Jean volunteered with Girl Guides of Canada in various capacities for over 30 years, latterly in the Humber Glen Trefoil Guild as Treasurer. When Jean and Jim and their daughters moved to Toronto in 1981 they joined Humber Valley United Church where they benefitted from the worship services, good friendships and volunteer activities. Reaching out to help others was part of Jean's nature, which was why she engaged in her Social Work career with energy and enthusiasm until she was almost 71 years. She also enjoyed her many different volunteer commitments. The true loves of her life were her family, friends, social work jobs, volunteer activities, reading, keeping up with world news, music, live theatre and nature, especially the coloured leaves in fall, flowers in spring and the fresh ocean air. She never ceased to be awed by the beauty of nature. Jean spent her final months in St Joseph's Hospital and finally in the Ukrainian Care Center in Toronto. She received excellent care in both facilities and the family would like to extend our sincere thanks to all of the hard working staff who were there with her. Due to the Covid-19 Restrictions the staff went above and beyond to ensure that she was well cared for and was never lonely. A Celebration of Jean's life will take place at Humber Valley United Church. The number of mourners is limited due to Covid-19 Restrictions. Instead we invite friends and family to join via the link on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/humbervalleyunitedchurch/
after December 3, 2020. The church is also livestreaming the service beginning at 1 p.m. December 3, 2020 view at https://youtu.be/SBYWUv4x0_U
(Private Interment). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean's memory to the Humber Valley United Church Foundation (76 Anglesey Blvd, Etobicoke, ON M9A 3C1) or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario (https://www.heartandstroke.ca/how-you-can-help/ways-to-give
). On line condolences may be made at www.turnerporter.ca.