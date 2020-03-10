VAN CUYLENBORG, Jean Lorraine November 30, 1932 - March 3, 2020 Jean was born in Toronto, younger sister to Bruce Carruthers. Jean was predeceased by her loving husband Willem (Bill), her beautiful daughter Tanya, and her brother Bruce. She is survived by her son John (Hilary) and her granddaughters Alexa and Sophie, along with Bruce's three children Dale (Colin), Scott (Tracy) and David (Gail), and their children and grandchildren. On Bill's side of the family she is survived by four nephews here in Victoria Bob (Rosie), John (Jill), Marc (Jan) and Van (Loretta), along with their children and grandchildren. Jean lived a full life surrounded by her family and many friends. Jean enjoyed playing tennis, bridge, and going for long walks. She was an avid reader, gardener, and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Jean's gentle ways and kind soul will be greatly missed by all those who knew her. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC on Wednesday March 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm for family and close friends. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020