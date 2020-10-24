With heavy hearts and sadness we announce the passing of our father Jean Louis Mahy at age 90.



Dad left us peacefully in his sleep at St. Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon.



Dad had a fulfilling life working for CP Rail as a brakeman and prior to retiring, he was the conductor on the E&N line on Vancouver Island. Dad was an avid reader who loved history and world events. He sold many volumes of World Book Encyclopedias helping to educate in a time before internet.



Dad was a loving father of five children. Four beautiful daughters Diane Virjee, Caroline Matthews, Viviane Mahy, Charlaine Robinson and handsome son Paul Mahy. He was proud of his five children, eleven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Born in Grande-Clairiere Manitoba, he enjoyed his life spent in Victoria British Columbia before relocating to Saskatoon after retirement.



A family service remembering dad's life will be held in Grande Clairiere, Manitoba in 2021. At this time, he will be reunited with his mother Lea (Charles), father Louis Mahy, and brother Maurice Mahy.



Forever in our hearts and never to be forgotten. We love you dad.



