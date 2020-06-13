MOWAT, Jean Louise August 2, 1928 - June 3, 2020 Predeceased by husband Frank in 2013, Jean is survived by daughter June (Per) Erichsen, sons Alex (Hazel), Ian (Julie), seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren. Also survived by brother Ian, (Lou) Freeman and sister-in-law Mary Freeman (Ken, deceased) of Coquitlam, and many nieces and nephews. Jean was a longtime resident of Quadra Island, (early 1950's). Mom taught school for 35 years in the Campbell River School District #72, most of which was at Quadra Island Elementary. In their retirement years they travelled extensively. They loved spending many winters in Hemet California. Bridge playing was one of many of Jean's favourite pastimes. She will be sorrowfully missed by the many lives she touched over her long and wonderful life. RIP Mom/Mommy Jean.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store