Jean M. DAVIES
July 31, 1931 - April 26, 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean passed away peacefully at the age of 88 at Royal Jubilee Hospital, Victoria B.C.

She was predeceased by her husband Derek in 2011. Jean leaves daughters Jennifer and Angela; son Peter; and grandchildren Jasper and Evan.

Jean was born in London, England and emigrated to Ontario with Derek in 1957. They raised their children in Don Mills, where she practiced as a physiotherapist. Jean had a zest for life, and was active volunteering, making her own wine, jams and marmalade, sewing and quilting. She loved socials, following tennis and playing darts. She enjoyed a good laugh and always was up for adventure.

She will be dearly missed by family & friends, and will always be in our hearts.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from May 9 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved