Jean passed away peacefully at the age of 88 at Royal Jubilee Hospital, Victoria B.C.



She was predeceased by her husband Derek in 2011. Jean leaves daughters Jennifer and Angela; son Peter; and grandchildren Jasper and Evan.



Jean was born in London, England and emigrated to Ontario with Derek in 1957. They raised their children in Don Mills, where she practiced as a physiotherapist. Jean had a zest for life, and was active volunteering, making her own wine, jams and marmalade, sewing and quilting. She loved socials, following tennis and playing darts. She enjoyed a good laugh and always was up for adventure.



She will be dearly missed by family & friends, and will always be in our hearts.



