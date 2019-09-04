Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Margaret Skinner. View Sign Obituary

SKINNER, Jean Margaret Passed away peacefully at Parkwood Court in Victoria on August 31, 2019 Jean was born in Yeovil, Somerset, U.K. to Arthur and Gladys Smythers on March 26, 1924. After a war-time romance, she married Stanley R. Palmer in 1944. After the war they lived in Hornchurch, and then Romford, Essex where their son Roger was born in 1946. In 1953 they all emigrated to Dundas, Ontario, looking for a better life in the "new world". Jean and Stan were actively involved in boating in the Hamilton and Port Credit areas, including building a 33 foot steel ketch in 1961. Jean and Stan were divorced in 1979, and Jean married Derek J. Skinner in 1986. Jean travelled to many exotic parts of the world as she accompanied Derek on several of his major engineering assignments. They built a beautiful waterfront log home on Rice Lake, and lived there until they moved to Victoria. Jean and Derek enjoyed cruising extensively on the West Coast on their trawler "Laramie". Jean will be remembered as being sociable, active and outgoing. She is survived by her husband Derek, her son Roger, and her sister Chris. A simple Celebration of Life will be held at a future date to be scheduled. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019

