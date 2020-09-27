1/
Jean McLean
March 06, 1935 - September 14, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Mary McLean passed away peacefully on September 14th in Perth, Western Australia. A long and happy life spent across three countries, England, Canada and Australia. Predeceased by her loving husband John McLean of Victoria, BC in 1977. She is remembered with much love by son Scott (Chiho) of Tokyo, daughter Tracy (Geoff) of Perth, grandchildren Desiree, Keely, Kento and Eri, and sister Ellen Guttormson of Victoria. Greatly loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Always ready to provide unconditional love and support, she will be deeply missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved