Jean Mary McLean passed away peacefully on September 14th in Perth, Western Australia. A long and happy life spent across three countries, England, Canada and Australia. Predeceased by her loving husband John McLean of Victoria, BC in 1977. She is remembered with much love by son Scott (Chiho) of Tokyo, daughter Tracy (Geoff) of Perth, grandchildren Desiree, Keely, Kento and Eri, and sister Ellen Guttormson of Victoria. Greatly loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Always ready to provide unconditional love and support, she will be deeply missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store