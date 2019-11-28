Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean McLeod. View Sign Obituary

McLEOD, Jean February 1939 - November 2019 Jean is remembered for the many roles she played: Daughter, Sister, Tomboy, Princess, Sister-in-law, Aunt, Nurse, Neighbour, and Loving Friend. The career of nursing suited her with her infinite capacity for love. She remembered fondly her early career nursing in Bella Bella, always seeing the need for help in the communities around her. She never passed an opportunity to respond to needs with loving attention. Jean nursed her Father and Mother at home as well as her good friends, Laura and Esther. Jean is predeceased by her brothers Tom, John and Bill. She shared many happy memories with all her nieces and nephews and a number of lifelong friends, including Laura, Esther and Trudy. Jean and Esther shared many happy camping adventures, traveling with their van and canoe. Jean had a passion for life and the outdoors and continued to make the best of each day believing in the blessings that can be found in the simple pleasures of life. Jean valued her time spent with her community at the crystal pool and, in retirement enjoyed many special holidays, particularly trips to Pender Island and Kona, Hawaii. Jean loved her happy home with the view of the ocean and the Olympic Mountains. And while she collected many treasures, it is that special view of the ocean and mountains that she shared with Esther that gave her great joy each day. The family is very grateful for the loving attention of so many friends that Jean enjoyed in person and by phone when her health limited her ability to travel. We thank Trudy Berg and Peter Myer for the years of love and friendship they shared with Jean and Es. Jean is being cremated and at her request no funeral service is planned. The family asks that In lieu of flowers friends may choose to support the Jubilee Hospital or Camp Pringle.





