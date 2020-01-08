Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Parsons Holland. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y1B4 (250)-658-5244 Obituary

HOLLAND, Jean Parsons We are sad to announce the passing of Jean Parsons Holland (nee MacLean) at the age of 87 on January 4, 2020 at the Victoria Hospice of the Royal Jubilee Hospital. Jean is survived by her husband Lorne, and her sister Ann (Wayne) MacLean; by her three children Kim (Ken), Bruce (Linda), and Murray (Laura); by seven grandchildren, Michael (Kelley), Lindsay (Dave), Bryan (Caileigh), Nicholas, Josie, Eric, and Jingya; and by 5 great-grandchildren, Khadija, Gavin, Sumaya, Maymoona, and Iyla. Jean was predeceased by her younger sister Eleanor (Ben) VanderWoerd. Jean was born in Halifax, NS, and graduated from Dalhousie University with a Diploma of Licentiate of Music (Pianoforte). She was a second soprano, and one of the accompanists of the famed Armdale Chorus. Early in her first job teaching school music in Greenwood, NS she met Lorne who was in his first posting as a Navigation Officer with the RCAF. They married in January, 1954, and with each of Lorne's postings across Canada and the US she was actively involved as a chapel organist and the accompanist for two Officers' Wives Choruses. Jean was a founding member and accompanist for the Miramichi Choral Society. During these postings, Jean also taught school music in New Brunswick, Newfoundland, and Ontario. Lorne's retirement from the Canadian Armed Forces gave them the opportunity to settle in Corner Brook, NL and become completely immersed in the rich arts scene. Jean was the Secretary to the Adjudicator of the Rotary Music Festival and a member of the Corner Brook Community Choir. Lorne and Jean always had their hearts set on Victoria and moved here in 1996. They became active members of Cordova Bay United Church and the church choir. Jean played the piano for church services held at the Broadmead and Glengarry seniors' homes. Lorne and Jean were members of the Cordova Bay Singers who entertained at Mount St Mary's Seniors' Home for over twenty years. They both volunteered weekly at the Resource Centre of the Cardiac Rehabilitation Department of the RJH. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the nursing, medical and volunteer staff of the Victoria Hospice, and to the Island Health Community Nursing staff, for their exceptional care of Jean. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Cordova Bay United Church, 813 Claremont Ave, Victoria BC. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in Jean's memory be made to the Victoria Hospice.







