ROBICHAUD, Jean Jean passed away peacefully on the morning of February 26, 2019. Born May 1, 1928 in St. Jean Port-Joli, Quebec, he is predeceased by his parents, three brothers and two sisters. He leaves his cherished and beloved Huguette, their three children Marc, Guy and Isabelle, granddaughter Josie, sister-in-law Ruth Aubin (Marcel Hénault), brother-in-law Maurice Hénault (Claudette Otis), and many nieces and nephews. Toujours dans nos pensées et dans nos cœurs. A private memorial service will be held March 26, 2019 at First Memorial Funeral Services.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019