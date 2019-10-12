Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Ruth RUTHERFORD. View Sign Obituary

Jean (nee Goodfellow) will be remembered with love by sons Richard (Diana), Paul (Kerstin) and daughter Deidre (Kelly) Moran, her grandchildren Daryl (Cara) Keck, Nicole (Marco) Crescenzi, Sara Rutherford, Perry Rutherford and Caitlin Moran and a great granddaughter, Cameron Keck; brother James Goodfellow; brothers-in-law, Gordon (Sandy), Douglas (Wendy), Robert (Karen); and, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Her husband of 62 years, Gary, preceded her in death in December 2018.



Jean was born in Wilkie, Saskatchewan to Gordon McWilliams Goodfellow and Margaret Matilda Ferguson. She had the good fortune of being cared for by her grandparents, James and Letitia Goodfellow until she was reunited with her father following the war in Victoria, BC.



Jean began training as a nurse, but marriage and children redirected her focus. The skills she learned while in training were put to good use with a busy household and three active children. She worked in administrative functions for the Province of BC, industry and as business owner. Jean finished her career at the University of Victoria as Secretary to the Purchasing Agent.



Quiet yet determined describes Jean’s efforts to master new skills like purchasing and managing computer systems for her office, bookkeeping, playing piano and genealogy research. She was compelled to seek fairness, especially for women. Wage equality was the focus of her union efforts. She was frustrated by her banking institution not agreeing to mortgage a property based solely on the fact she was a woman. She eventually prevailed and made a tidy profit on her investment. She loved animals and acted when she saw mistreatment. Toby, Cheeky and Cato knew who loved them.



Gary fell for a blue-eyed, dark haired beauty while stationed in Victoria and they built a life that saw them move to Vancouver, Ontario and back to Victoria. Jean and Gary supported their children through the hurdles of life and cheered their successes. Their travels were cut short by poor health. Gary cared for Jean before his own health failed. They were able to spend their last years together at Beckley Farm Lodge where they received wonderfully supportive care.



We will honour Jean’s memory with gentle caring kindness and love and hold a small family gathering early in the new year. Eat a chocolate cookie that contains a lot of chocolate icing in Jean’s memory.

