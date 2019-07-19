Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Shand. View Sign Service Information Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services 5 - 831 Devonshire Rd Victoria , BC V9A 4T5 (778)-440-8500 Obituary

SHAND, Jean (nee Giddings) On July 13, 2019 Jean Shand Giddings passed away peacefully with her family present at her bedside in her retirement apartment. Jean was born in Killarney, Manitoba on July 26, 1935 the first daughter of two born to Frank Giddings and Vera Giddings (Stone). Jean was predeceased by her parents and wonderful sister Betty Zurba (Giddings). Jean leaves behind her son Ken F. (Anne), daughter Janice, grandchildren Wesley (Amanda) and Angela (Steve) and 3 great-grandsons Sawyer, Emerson and Landyn, to carry on her legacy. Her great-grandchildren called her GG, a title Great Grandma loved. Jean also held that title for many extended family members. Amanda's (Wes) family adopted her, The MacIntyre clan. As a young girl, time was spent in the Killarney area, mostly in the small town of Lena. After her father passed away, when Jean was only seven years old, the family stayed in Lena until her mother remarried. They eventually ended up in and around Dauphin and Sifton, Manitoba. Mom's family did mixed farming; Mom finished her schooling in Dauphin. While in school she met her future husband Ken G. Shand. In 1968 the family moved to Germany. During their stay, Europe was explored in great detail. Mom retired in 1998 and held various volunteer positions such as, The Calgary Zoo and ushering at theatres. Mom and her cherished friends loved the Stampede and explored all of the free breakfast/lunches with bands and dancing starting at 7am, the grounds and the rodeo. Mom started her world travels in retirement and almost every year would go for a cruise (11 of them), a bus trip or flight. In 2015 Jean moved from Calgary to Victoria to be closer to her daughter, Jan. Jean loved the retirement residence until her last day. Mom stayed active here as long as she could by going to tai chi, yoga, exercise classes, happy hour, horserace's, bingo and going on many trips. etc. Mom also participated in every committee going. Mom loved to curl, which she started in Shilo, in her later years deep water exercise was done 3 times a week, right up till 79 years of age. Moms humongous circle of friends from Calgary & beyond were a huge part of her world. Mom was loved by everyone and in turn she loved back. One of her pals said it best "Jean's a warm, caring, feisty, human with a wicked sense of humour." It was great having Mom as a Mom and friend. She encouraged us to be ourselves and "WOW" did she ever teach by example and the odd nudge along life's path. See ya later Mom, enjoy your new journey, Love Ya to the ends of the universe. You are/will be missed, far and wide. Condolences may be offered by visiting







