At her residence, Sidney BC. Jean made her exit in her usual way, without fuss or bother.



Jean was born in Glasgow, Scotland, where her tight-knit and loving family raised her with laughter and a sense of adventure. When her school sweetheart, Norman, left post-war Glasgow for a job in Quebec City, Jean followed her heart and they married on a snowy Christmas Eve. They eventually settled in Ottawa, where they constructed a lakeside cottage (by hand!) and where Jean worked at RCMP headquarters. After adding two children to the family, they decamped for Victoria, where Jean happily avoided the standard Canadian winter.



Jean never liked to neglect a good sales rack, and cut an elegant figure throughout her long life. Her dry wit, pithy Scottish aphorisms, and constant ability to make a decent cup of tea will be remembered by all. Her quiet and artistic presence hid a steel-trap mind – she would give the “too easy” NY Times crossword to Norm, while she worked out the cryptic puzzle. Her own small garden in the midst of Norman’s enormous rhododendron forest was an oasis of delicate precision. Self-deprecating to a fault, Jean would be horrified by the fuss we’re making over her in this obituary.



She is predeceased by her husband, Norman. She leaves behind her two very grateful children, Ian (Tobi) in Victoria, and Elizabeth (Aaron) in Ottawa, as well as much-loved grandchildren Genevieve, Charlie, and Tucker. Her brother Tom and niece Justine in Scotland will fondly remember their weekly Skype chats. We will all love and miss this wee woman forever.



Private graveside service on Friday, November 29 at 1:00 at Royal Oak Burial Park. While Jean loved flowers, she would want you to enjoy them yourself; consider getting a plant or bouquet to appreciate while thinking of her.

Published in The Times Colonist on Nov. 27, 2019

