Jean Vivian Fielden (1917 - 2020)
First Memorial Funeral Services Fraser Heights Chapel
14835 Fraser Highway
Surrey, BC
V3R3N6
(604)-589-2559
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:30 PM
First Memorial Fraser Heights Chapel
14835 Fraser Hwy,
Surrey, BC
Obituary

FIELDEN, Jean Vivian September 4, 1917 - January 29, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our wonderful Mother, Jean Vivian Fielden, on January 29, 2020 in Burnaby, BC. The family, along with friends, will have a Celebration of Life at First Memorial Fraser Heights Chapel (14835 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC) at 1:30 PM on February 22, 2020. Condolences may be left at www.firstmemorialsurrey.com First Memorial Fraser Heights Chapel 604-589-2559
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
