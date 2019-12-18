Jean Yee-Tsing Tse, beloved wife of George Kam Ho Tse, passed away peacefully at Victoria General Hospital on December 7 at the age of 79 years after a valiant battle with Parkinson’s Disease. She was the loving mother of Wendy Tse and Betty Tse. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.



Jean was born in Shanghai, China. She completed her registered nursing training in England, and subsequently settled in Victoria, BC. She worked many years at Mount Saint Mary Hospital, before deciding to stay home to look after her children. Jean had a talent and passion for gardening and was an excellent cook. Jean was generous, kind, and patient. She was devoted to her family.







Funeral mass was held on December 12 at St. Andrew’s Cathedral in Victoria, attended by immediate family. Donations in her name have been made to the Canadian Red Cross and Mustard Seed.

