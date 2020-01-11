Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanie May Cooke. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

COOKE, Jeanie May (nee Stewart) November 5, 1924 to January 6, 2020 (95 years young) Jeanie was born and grew up in Victoria, BC where she lived until her marriage to David Harold Cooke in 1948. She spent the next 43 years in Toronto raising her family, enjoying Muskoka cottage life, winter sports and making life-long friends. Jeanie and Dave and all their family returned to Victoria and enjoyed many years of great family times on the island. Jeanie was accepting of everyone, genuine and caring, generous and filled with joy; an eternal optimistic, a warrior, a social butterfly and a fashionista. She was devoted to her husband, family and her faith; she could make friends anywhere she went and would find a common connection amongst complete strangers. Jeanie had a gift of the gab and a way to bring people together. She provided unconditional love, support, and great advice and encouragement to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her many close friends and relatives. Jeanie does not want us to be sad but to rejoice that she had a wonderful life and is at peace. She will be lovingly missed by her son Robert (Cheryl); daughter Lynda; grandchildren Nicole, David (Aubrey), Geoffrey (Hailey) and Graeme and great-grandchildren Everett, Colin and Rowan. She will also be missed by many Cooke and Stewart nieces and nephews, most of whom attended her recent 95th birthday party. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to For the Love of Africa Society and Our Place Society. Condolences may be offered to the family at







