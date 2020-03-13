Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Ferris. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

FERRIS, Jeanne (Rupp) December 13, 1929 - March 4, 2020 Our beloved mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at Victoria General Hospital after a lengthy illness. She was recently predeceased by her devoted husband of 61 years Ray Thomas Ferris. She is survived and sadly missed by children Caroline, Claudia and Mark (Gloria); grandchildren Jason, Zoe, Anya, Tara and Marielle. Also missed by sister Margrit, nieces Christine, Dominique and Jacqueline, sister-in-law Cecile, nephews Patrick, Alex and Gilbert. Born in Lyon, France to Swiss parents Werner and Ida, Jeanne was the third of four sisters: Yvonne, Ida and Margrit. Separated from her family during WW2, Jeanne was fostered by the Porchet family of Corcelles until war's end when her family returned to Seon in county Aargau, in Germanic Switzerland. Finding limited opportunity in her home country, Jeanne ventured to England to learn English and eventually enrolled in the School of Nursing at Leicester General Hospital. Despite pursuing her studies in a third language, Jeanne graduated as the gold medalist of her class in 1954. She went on to complete a two-year course at the London School of Tropical Diseases. Planning to make her way to India while working and traveling, Nurse Rupp first sailed to Canada in 1956 and worked at Montreal General, then at a sanitorium in St Agathe, Quebec. She then moved to the Pacific Northwest to work in Smithers BC, where she met and married English social worker Ray Ferris in 1958. Three children followed in short order, the girls in Smithers and a son born in Prince Rupert. Then, Jeanne was stricken with breast cancer at the age of 34. A lengthy separation from her young family ensued as she received treatment in Vancouver. This illness prompted the family to relocate to Vancouver Island, first to Cowichan Bay then to Victoria where she lived for 54 years. She returned to the workforce when the children were teenagers, working for many years as a private nurse for Upjohn, then eventually as the Office Manager. Jeanne went on to enjoy 30 years of retirement with her husband, traveling extensively, enjoying the outdoors, and helping raise her 4 oldest grandchildren. Jeanne brought European elegance and values to everything she did. The household was enriched with music and books. She loved classical music, particularly opera; fine arts especially the Renaissance and Impressionist painters; and was an accomplished seamstress, knitter and needlecrafter. She designed and made many of her own clothes and was always stylish. Her cooking and baking skills are legendary. Jeanne had a great appreciation of Canada's natural beauty and always fostered responsible stewardship, concerning herself with recycling and energy conservation long before it was fashionable. Though she was charming, she never hesitated to share her opinions. "Dear Mum, Mémère, Grandmère, we miss you dearly and wish you a peaceful rest. You have been such a support and inspiration to all of us in so many ways. You will be forever in our hearts." Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Vic General 5S for all your TLC over the past few weeks. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation in Jeanne's name be made to Victoria General Hospital Foundation. Cards may be sent c/o Mark Ferris, 681 Gade Road, Victoria BC V9B 0G8. There will be no public memorial at Jeanne's request. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020

