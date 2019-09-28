Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Irene Effler. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

EFFLER, Jeanne Irene Jeanne Effler, of Victoria, BC, passed away Thursday September 19, 2019 at the age of 71 years, after a brave four year battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 51 years Guy Effler; two children: Shera Skinner (Ian Skinner) and Scott Effler (Julia Effler); two grandchildren: Lauren and Scarlett Effler; sister Lynda Nicol (Fred Nicol); and numerous other family members and dear friends. Jeanne is predeceased by her parents, Clarence and Irene Vance, and sister, Marilyne Vance. In 2015, Jeanne was diagnosed with cancer. She did not lose her battle with cancer - she won by deciding to live her life to the fullest over the last 4 years, with grace, optimism, bravery and humour. Jeanne touched many people over her lifetime, with her characteristic good humour, down-to-earth nature and kind manner. She was calm and confident, open and accepting, and always far more worried about others than herself, right up to her dying day. She will be missed by many. A celebration of Jeanne's life will be held at 2pm on Sunday, October 6, 2019 in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BC Cancer Agency. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019

