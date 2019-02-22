Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne M. Inkster. View Sign

Jeanne Margaret Inkster (nee Gaunt) of Sidney, Vancouver Island passed away peacefully on 15 Feb 2019 at the Kiwanis Pavilion in Victoria. Born in Preston, Lancashire, UK, on 9 Jan 1925, she was the only daughter of the late Victor S. Gaunt and Jannie Watson.



Jeanne traveled to Canada in 1940, one of the British children displaced during the WWII Pied Piper Evacuation. It was seven years until she saw her parents again, billeting instead with the J.S. Terry family of Vancouver, a few doors away from the Inksters. John Donald Inkster quickly became her best friend and the two remained soul mates during their 61-year marriage.



Don became a military training officer in Vernon shortly after the start of the war. He slipped away to marry Jeanne on 24 Dec 1944 before an anticipated troop deployment.



Both finished schooling after the war, she earning a teaching certificate and he a BA, Education. Their first teaching post was in Parksville, Vancouver Island after which they took positions in Vernon. The couple moved to Victoria in 1964 where Don continued his career as an educator and principal at George Jay Elementary and Marigold Elementary. They enjoyed exploring and camping throughout the island.



Jeanne was pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Don (2005), her brother, Wallace (2008) and daughter-in-law, Brenda (2018). She is survived by her sons, Rob and David (Jan), three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.



The family thanks the staff at the retirement communities of Norgarden and Peninsula in Sidney where Jeanne lived after Don's passing, as well as the doctors, nurses and staff of Kiwanis Pavilion.



At Jeanne's request, there will be no service. Donations in memory of Jeanne may be made to the Kiwanis Pavilion. Condolences may be sent to

Jeanne Margaret Inkster (nee Gaunt) of Sidney, Vancouver Island passed away peacefully on 15 Feb 2019 at the Kiwanis Pavilion in Victoria. Born in Preston, Lancashire, UK, on 9 Jan 1925, she was the only daughter of the late Victor S. Gaunt and Jannie Watson.Jeanne traveled to Canada in 1940, one of the British children displaced during the WWII Pied Piper Evacuation. It was seven years until she saw her parents again, billeting instead with the J.S. Terry family of Vancouver, a few doors away from the Inksters. John Donald Inkster quickly became her best friend and the two remained soul mates during their 61-year marriage.Don became a military training officer in Vernon shortly after the start of the war. He slipped away to marry Jeanne on 24 Dec 1944 before an anticipated troop deployment.Both finished schooling after the war, she earning a teaching certificate and he a BA, Education. Their first teaching post was in Parksville, Vancouver Island after which they took positions in Vernon. The couple moved to Victoria in 1964 where Don continued his career as an educator and principal at George Jay Elementary and Marigold Elementary. They enjoyed exploring and camping throughout the island.Jeanne was pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Don (2005), her brother, Wallace (2008) and daughter-in-law, Brenda (2018). She is survived by her sons, Rob and David (Jan), three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.The family thanks the staff at the retirement communities of Norgarden and Peninsula in Sidney where Jeanne lived after Don's passing, as well as the doctors, nurses and staff of Kiwanis Pavilion.At Jeanne's request, there will be no service. Donations in memory of Jeanne may be made to the Kiwanis Pavilion. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Published in The Times Colonist from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close