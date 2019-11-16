RAFTER, Jeanne Margaret January 18, 1934 - November 14, 2019 Born in Kitchener, ON Jeanne passed away peacefully at home in Saanich where she resided since 1942. Jeanne attended McKenzie Ave. School and St. Ann's Academy. Jeanne is survived by George, her husband of 66 years and six children - Mike (Michele), Dan (B.J.), Mary McCarron (Joe), Caroline Peterson, Andy (Brenda), and Mark. Jeanne was a enthusiastic mother and home-maker whose happiest moments were spent with her family and good friends. She also loved hockey games, spooky movies, going for drives and hamburgers from drive thru restaurants. Her perky attitude and bright smile will be sadly missed by all who knew her. No service by request and our sincere thanks to Victoria Hospice and Saanich Health for their kind and understanding support.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019