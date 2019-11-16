Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Margaret Rafter. View Sign Obituary

RAFTER, Jeanne Margaret January 18, 1934 - November 14, 2019 Born in Kitchener, ON Jeanne passed away peacefully at home in Saanich where she resided since 1942. Jeanne attended McKenzie Ave. School and St. Ann's Academy. Jeanne is survived by George, her husband of 66 years and six children - Mike (Michele), Dan (B.J.), Mary McCarron (Joe), Caroline Peterson, Andy (Brenda), and Mark. Jeanne was a enthusiastic mother and home-maker whose happiest moments were spent with her family and good friends. She also loved hockey games, spooky movies, going for drives and hamburgers from drive thru restaurants. Her perky attitude and bright smile will be sadly missed by all who knew her. No service by request and our sincere thanks to Victoria Hospice and Saanich Health for their kind and understanding support.





RAFTER, Jeanne Margaret January 18, 1934 - November 14, 2019 Born in Kitchener, ON Jeanne passed away peacefully at home in Saanich where she resided since 1942. Jeanne attended McKenzie Ave. School and St. Ann's Academy. Jeanne is survived by George, her husband of 66 years and six children - Mike (Michele), Dan (B.J.), Mary McCarron (Joe), Caroline Peterson, Andy (Brenda), and Mark. Jeanne was a enthusiastic mother and home-maker whose happiest moments were spent with her family and good friends. She also loved hockey games, spooky movies, going for drives and hamburgers from drive thru restaurants. Her perky attitude and bright smile will be sadly missed by all who knew her. No service by request and our sincere thanks to Victoria Hospice and Saanich Health for their kind and understanding support. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close