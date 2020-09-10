Jeannette Cambrey

CAMBREY, Jeannette (nee Pedneault) January 19, 1936 - August 31, 2020 Jenny passed away peacefully with family by her side. Born in Victoria, BC and predeceased by her husband William (Bill) Cambrey, her parents Kathleen & Louis Pedneault & sister Antoinette Cove. She will be deeply missed by her loving family, son Blair (Jan), granddaughters, Renee Petersen & Anna Fletcher, Daughter Ann Fenwick (Dale), grandsons, Christopher (Caitlin), Michael (Crystal). Jenny is also survived by her loving sisters Dorothy Hunt & Louise Francis, brother-in-law, Gerald Cove and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Her childhood friend Lorraine Sedgman will miss their almost daily telephone conversations and remember the side bets on the Nascar Races. The many friends she had made in recent years at the Alexander Mackie Lodge will miss her friendliness and their Canasta card sessions. Jenny was a fun loving lady who made friends wherever she went, always taking a moment to say hello to strangers. She was also a very hard worker pitching in to help build their many homes over the years. She worked at Canadian Linen for many years, loved Chinese food and was a regular traveler to Nevada and the local Elements Casino, she did love those one armed bandits! By request no service will be held.







