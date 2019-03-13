CARTE, Jeffrey "John" November 11, 1959 - March 9, 2019 John passed away in his 59th year on March 9, 2019. He was a loving father of six, grandfather, and older brother. He dedicated his life to sobriety and his family. He was 22 years sober, and he helped all those in their battle against addiction. His legacy will live on forever and he will be dearly missed by friends and family. Service will be held Friday, March 15, 6pm at the Salvation Army, 525 Johnson Street. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Salvation Army's Rehab Centre.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Carte.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019