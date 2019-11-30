BOETTGER, Jeffrey R. August 25, 1985 - November 22, 2019 Brighter than a supernova your light was dimmed too soon. We are forever grateful for the 34 spectacular years you were gifted to us. To honour our son, please consider donating to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health or a charity of your choosing. A funeral service will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 798 Goldstream Ave., Langford BC, on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 1pm. Reception to follow in the parish hall.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019