Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennifer Joanna Budding. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel - Duncan 187 TRUNK RD Duncan , BC V9L 2P1 (250)-746-5212 Obituary

BUDDING, Jennifer Joanna (nee van Dyk) February 28, 1970 - December 8, 2019 It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Jennifer Joanna Budding on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She leaves behind her loving husband Paul; son Leo; parents: Tina and Leo van Dyk; brothers: John (Monika), James (Lara); sister Margaret (James); parents-in-law Lynn and John Budding; sisters-in-law: Tanya and Joanne; nieces: Julianne, Jessica, Kylie, Hannah, Lia, Emma, Elle; and nephews: Dylan, Nathan, and Dawson. She also leaves behind numerous family in Victoria, Ontario and Holland, along with many friends and colleagues in the Duncan school community. Jennifer was born and raised in Victoria, BC and graduated from the University of Victoria with her Bachelors of Education, and later earned her Masters. She began her teaching career in the Cowichan School District, teaching first at Mt. Prevost and then Cowichan Secondary. She coached field hockey at the District and at the Provincial level, winning numerous National Championships. Her impact on students, faculty and families in the Cowichan Valley was immense. Everyone knew Jen! She was an outdoor enthusiast, and loved all animals. Her goodness will be missed by all of those who loved her. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jennifer's memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (







BUDDING, Jennifer Joanna (nee van Dyk) February 28, 1970 - December 8, 2019 It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Jennifer Joanna Budding on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She leaves behind her loving husband Paul; son Leo; parents: Tina and Leo van Dyk; brothers: John (Monika), James (Lara); sister Margaret (James); parents-in-law Lynn and John Budding; sisters-in-law: Tanya and Joanne; nieces: Julianne, Jessica, Kylie, Hannah, Lia, Emma, Elle; and nephews: Dylan, Nathan, and Dawson. She also leaves behind numerous family in Victoria, Ontario and Holland, along with many friends and colleagues in the Duncan school community. Jennifer was born and raised in Victoria, BC and graduated from the University of Victoria with her Bachelors of Education, and later earned her Masters. She began her teaching career in the Cowichan School District, teaching first at Mt. Prevost and then Cowichan Secondary. She coached field hockey at the District and at the Provincial level, winning numerous National Championships. Her impact on students, faculty and families in the Cowichan Valley was immense. Everyone knew Jen! She was an outdoor enthusiast, and loved all animals. Her goodness will be missed by all of those who loved her. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jennifer's memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation ( www.JDRF.ca ). A Celebration of Life is planned for 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Shawnigan Lake School, 1975 Renfrew Road. Celebration will take place in the chapel, with reception to follow in the Marian Hall. Condolences may be offered online at www.sandsduncan.ca. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close