BUDDING, Jennifer Joanna (nee van Dyk) February 28, 1970 - December 8, 2019 It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Jennifer Joanna Budding on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She leaves behind her loving husband Paul; son Leo; parents: Tina and Leo van Dyk; brothers: John (Monika), James (Lara); sister Margaret (James); parents-in-law Lynn and John Budding; sisters-in-law: Tanya and Joanne; nieces: Julianne, Jessica, Kylie, Hannah, Lia, Emma, Elle; and nephews: Dylan, Nathan, and Dawson. She also leaves behind numerous family in Victoria, Ontario and Holland, along with many friends and colleagues in the Duncan school community. Jennifer was born and raised in Victoria, BC and graduated from the University of Victoria with her Bachelors of Education, and later earned her Masters. She began her teaching career in the Cowichan School District, teaching first at Mt. Prevost and then Cowichan Secondary. She coached field hockey at the District and at the Provincial level, winning numerous National Championships. Her impact on students, faculty and families in the Cowichan Valley was immense. Everyone knew Jen! She was an outdoor enthusiast, and loved all animals. Her goodness will be missed by all of those who loved her. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jennifer's memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.JDRF.ca). A Celebration of Life is planned for 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Shawnigan Lake School, 1975 Renfrew Road. Celebration will take place in the chapel, with reception to follow in the Marian Hall. Condolences may be offered online at www.sandsduncan.ca.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019