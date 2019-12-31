WARD, Jennifer Louise of Sidney, BC, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children, Geoff (Claudia) Ward, Sidney, BC, Karen (Ted)Upshaw, Bedford, NS, Cathy Ward (Mike Schaldemose), N. Vancouver, BC. Mum is predeceased by her parents Benjamin and Hetty Perraton and sister Jill Gargett of Plymouth England and survived by her sister Joan (Alan) Fiddes of Calgary, AB. She was Nana to 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons. Mum was the also the proud owner of the Sidney Wool Shop in the early 80's and then Pauline's Handicrafts for many more years before retiring to work in a local shoe store. She also served on the Sidney Chamber of Commerce. The family would like to thank the Victoria Hospice staff and volunteers for their kindness and compassion these past few weeks. As per mum's wishes there will be no service and in lieu of flowers, donations are always appreciated to the Hospice Unit or to the Canadian Cancer Society.

