FREWEN, Jeremiah (Jerry) Joseph CD with Bar, BA, MA Captain (retired RCAF) 19 March 1931 - 10 June 2020 Born the 3rd child of Jeremiah (Jerry) & Catherine (nee Wyse) Frewen on 19 March 1931 at Salthill, Galway, Republic of Ireland. Died in Victoria, B.C. on 10 June 2020. He is survived by his wife of 43+ years, Catherine; sister Carmel (Michael) of Waterford, Ireland, as well as numerous nieces, nephews & cousins. He was predeceased by both parents; sister Katherine & brothers Edward, Valentine & Roger. He spent much of his youth on the family farm, "Barronstown" located near Tipperary when he was not attending school at Belcamp College in Dublin, Republic of Ireland & upon graduation he was off to University College Dublin. He was called Dermot until he left home. He joined the RAF in 1952 & was sent to Winnipeg, Manitoba for the Long Range Navigation Course in 1953. It was during this time that he decided to join the RCAF which he did April of 1954 as an Air Navigation Officer. His first squadron was 409, an All Weather Fighter A(W)F squadron based in Comox, B.C. After this posting, Jerry did a "ground tour" as an Air Traffic Controller at CFB Cold Lake from 1961 to 1964. Following which he was based throughout Canada on various other fighter squadrons until 1968 when he was posted to 437, a Transport squadron based in Trenton, ON. In 1971 he was posted to Ottawa where he remained until 1992. He retired from the Canadian Armed Forces June of 1985 & spent the next 5 years at the Department of Transport as an Air Carrier Operational Standards Inspector - Large Aeroplanes/ Navigation Specialist. While in Ottawa, he met his wife Catherine (Cathy) a Nursing Officer & they were married on 26 June 1976. He obtained his BA & MA from Carleton University, Ottawa. Jerry & Cathy moved to Victoria September of 1992. Jerry was President of the following organizations: Air Force Officers Association of Vancouver Island; Vancouver Island Air Crew Association; Air Force Association of Canada - 800 (Pacific) Wing & Royal United Services Institute of Vancouver Island. He was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 127; Institute of Navigation; Royal Institute of Navigation; Union Club of Victoria & Sidney Branch of National Association of Federal Retirees. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers please give a donation to the charity of your choice.







