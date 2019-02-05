Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DUFTON, Jeremy It is with the saddest of hearts that we announce that Jeremy Dufton, age 44, our beloved son, brother and friend passed away suddenly on January 31, 2019. Jeremy loved everything outdoors. He enjoyed photography, fishing, surfing and gardening. Our family will always remember his passion for nature and wildlife. He was happiest when he was on a river, somewhere remote in Northern BC. Jeremy was an accomplished fly fisherman and was so proud to have worked as a fly fishing guide. Jeremy was a kind person who always wanted to help others. He inspired and comforted many. Jeremy leaves behind his father, John Dufton; mother, Ann Dufton; sister, Kate Cahill; brother, Ian Dufton and nephews, Owen, Liam and Jackson as well as numerous friends in Victoria and beyond. "We miss you and want you to know that you will always be loved and never forgotten." A Celebration of Life will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive in Victoria at 2:00 pm on Monday, February 11, 2019. Memorial donations may be made to Umbrella Society for Addictions and Mental Health. Condolences may be offered to the family at







