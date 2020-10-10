1/1
Jerry A. Osis
April 02, 1940 - September 23, 2020
Jerry Adolph Osis passed away on September 23, 2020 at the age of 80. He was born in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan, and grew up in the Slocan Valley. He moved to Victoria in 1975 where he had a long career with BC Ferries. Jerry was an energetic, athletic and caring individual and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his brother Victor (Capri) and niece Lauren (Jared). Jerry was predeceased by his brother Edward and sister-in-law Joanne. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we regret that there will not be a celebration of life at this time. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choosing.

Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
