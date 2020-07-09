FOX, Jerry Dale June 5, 1951 - June 29, 2020 Passed away in Victoria, British Columbia at the age of 69. Born and raised in Victoria, Jerry had a deep impact on those close to him. He will be remembered by his children for his commitment to them, his clever mind, strong work ethic, and love of hummingbirds. Jerry also enjoyed walking and liked to joke that he was turning 39 on every birthday. Jerry will be buried at Hatley Memorial Gardens on Sooke Road near his mother, Esther May Fox, and father, George Fox. May he rest in peace.