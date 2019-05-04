Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry E. Hansen. View Sign Obituary

Jerry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Denise, daughters Laura Carr (Tony) and Margo Kilgore (Trevor), grandchildren, Samantha Kent (Corey), Tollin Kilgore and Aliza Kilgore, sister Joan Shields, brother-in-law Kenneth McCulloch and sister-in-law Teryl Hemmingsen (Steve) and a large extended family of nieces and nephews



We are thankful for having had him in our lives, even as we grieve.



We wish to thank the first responders, and the amazing medical team at 8 NW at RJH.



A private family memorial will be held in the summer.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Denise, daughters Laura Carr (Tony) and Margo Kilgore (Trevor), grandchildren, Samantha Kent (Corey), Tollin Kilgore and Aliza Kilgore, sister Joan Shields, brother-in-law Kenneth McCulloch and sister-in-law Teryl Hemmingsen (Steve) and a large extended family of nieces and nephewsWe are thankful for having had him in our lives, even as we grieve.We wish to thank the first responders, and the amazing medical team at 8 NW at RJH.A private family memorial will be held in the summer. Published in The Times Colonist on May 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close