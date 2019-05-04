Jerry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Denise, daughters Laura Carr (Tony) and Margo Kilgore (Trevor), grandchildren, Samantha Kent (Corey), Tollin Kilgore and Aliza Kilgore, sister Joan Shields, brother-in-law Kenneth McCulloch and sister-in-law Teryl Hemmingsen (Steve) and a large extended family of nieces and nephews
We are thankful for having had him in our lives, even as we grieve.
We wish to thank the first responders, and the amazing medical team at 8 NW at RJH.
A private family memorial will be held in the summer.
Published in The Times Colonist on May 4, 2019