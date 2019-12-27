Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Feltham. View Sign Service Information Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services 5 - 831 Devonshire Rd Victoria , BC V9A 4T5 (778)-440-8500 Obituary

FELTHAM, Jerry Gerald Albert Feltham passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019 at age 81 into his eternal home. "Jerry" was born in Moose Jaw, Sask. to Albert and Marion Feltham on November 11, 1938. Jerry will be lovingly missed by June Holman his wife of 59 years, and his daughters, Tracy Fortune (Darrell), Shari Alexander (Scott), and Sandra Feltham (Peter Nagati), Jerry will also be fondly remembered by his six grandchildren, Kaila and Nathan Nagati, Isaac and Owen Alexander, Brittney (Michael) Piper and Shawnie Fortune, and by his sister, Marilyn (Gary) Davidge, and great-granddaughter Elise Piper. Jerry grew up in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan and inherited a talent for mathematics, analysis and teaching from his parents. He received his Bachelor of Commerce with Distinction from University of Saskatchewan, the Nielson Gold Medal from the Institute of Charter Accountants of Saskatchewan and earned his PhD from the University of California at Berkeley. He then joined Stanford University's accounting faculty where he began his illustrious career of authoring many research papers and influential books. Jerry and family moved to Vancouver, where Jerry taught at the University of British Columbia for over 30 years. As an internationally respected professor, he supervised doctoral students, gave research seminars throughout the US, Canada, Europe, and South East Asia, and was editor of several prominent accounting journals. Jerry's honours include the Royal Society of Canada, the 75th inductee into the Accounting Hall of Fame and he's listed in the Who's Who in Canada 2014. Despite his wide fame in the accounting world, he was a humble man with a deep faith in the Lord Jesus. Jerry enjoyed cycling, squash, handball, traveling, studying prairie and family history. Teaching the Bible was one of his favorite activities. Jerry loved sharing how God worked in his life including insights to others about his faith and 20-year journey with Parkinson's disease. Thank you to the staff at St. Charles Manor for their loving care for the past 3.5 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's name may be made to The Canadian Bible Society 10 Carnforth Rd, Toronto, ON M4A or Headway Victoria Epilepsy and Parkinson's Center #2 1640 Oak Bay Ave, Victoria, BC V8R 1B2. The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Central Baptist Church, 833 Pandora Avenue, Victoria, BC V8W 1P2. To leave a condolence or make a donation, please visit







