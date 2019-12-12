It is in great sadness we announce the passing of our brother and uncle on Monday, December 9th in Palm Desert, California after a short illness. He was predeceased by his parents Rebecca and Joseph, sister Marj, brothers Hye and Harold. Left to mourn is his sister Gertie Gross, his nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and Margaret Hoang, who will miss him. Jerry was a businessman in Calgary for many years. Arrangements are entrusted to Chevra Kadisha, (403) 244-4717. There will be a graveside service at the Erlton Street Cemetery, 30th Ave SW on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 1:30PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your charity of choice.

