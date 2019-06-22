Mom Passed away peacefully On Dec. 04 2018. Loving remembered by her Son David, daughter-in law Wendy (Frank), grandchildren Sean & Katie. Predeceased by her husband Charlie, son Chuck & granddaughter Stephanie. Her strong will, sense of humor and stories will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank the staff at Broadmead Lodge for the care provided to our sweet Jesse during her final years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. A celebration of life will be at First Memorial Funeral Chapel on Falaise Dr, June 27 at 1:00PM
Published in The Times Colonist on June 22, 2019