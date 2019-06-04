ELIAS, Jessie (nee Rempel) October 24, 1922 - May 25, 2019 Jessie was predeceased by her parents, husband, one brother and two sisters. She leaves to mourn her four children, Don (Elfie), Andy (Saskia), Joanne (Larry) and Tim, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at Douglas Mennonite Church, 1517 Rothesay Street, on Thursday, June 6 at 10:30 a.m. This obituary may also be viewed at: www.legacy.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 4 to June 5, 2019