Jessie Elias

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie Elias.
Obituary

ELIAS, Jessie (nee Rempel) October 24, 1922 - May 25, 2019 Jessie was predeceased by her parents, husband, one brother and two sisters. She leaves to mourn her four children, Don (Elfie), Andy (Saskia), Joanne (Larry) and Tim, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at Douglas Mennonite Church, 1517 Rothesay Street, on Thursday, June 6 at 10:30 a.m. This obituary may also be viewed at: www.legacy.com
logo
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 4 to June 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.