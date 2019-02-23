Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie Elizabeth Laronde. View Sign

LARONDE, Jessie Elizabeth August 3, 1920 - January 31, 2019 Jessie died peacefully in the morning of January 31, 2019. Predeceased by her husband, Frank Laronde, in 2003, and two sons, Frankie and Phil, she is survived by three sons, Les (Dianne) of Galiano Island, Del (Linda) and Vince (Brenda), both of Surrey, and grandchildren: Cherie, Robin, Paul, Genevieve, Jessica, Katherine, Stacey, as well as her great and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jessie's kindness, generosity and tolerance characterized her actions throughout her life. Her family was all-important to her, as were her enduring friendships with neighbours and members of the many activities in which she participated, such as the Engineers' Wives group, ballroom dancing, lawn bowling and Grandmothers-to-Grandmothers. The strength of her own faith sustained her throughout her long life. Jessie will be sadly missed by her extended family and her exceptionally wide range of friends. Thanks to the staff at Glenwarren Lodge who cared for Jessie. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 2 at 1:00 pm at the Anglican Church of St. George the Martyr, 3909 St. George's Lane, Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers you may wish to make a donation to one of Jessie's favorite causes, which included Our Place, The Dandelion Society, and St. George's.





