ANDERSON, Jessie Irene (nee Carlow) January 29, 1932 - October 11, 2020 Jessie passed away at home Sunday Morning to be with her Lord & Saviour. She was descendant of the Carlow and Charters Families, who were pioneers of Sooke, one of 7 children born to Stanley and Nellie Carlow of Sooke. Predeceased by her parents, brothers Stanley, Wesley, Robert, her sister Dorthea, and her husband of 57 years David Anderson. Mom and Dad met while she was working at "Gibson's Grocery Store" in Sooke, Dad was a Scout Leader at Camp Barnard and came to the store to pick up groceries and supplies for the Camp. They were married at Knox Presbyterian Church in Sooke October 13, 1951. As a wife of an Air Force Member Jessie lived in Ottawa, Germany and Vancouver. After David retired from the Forces they settled on the Anderson Family Farm on West Saanich Rd. where she was active at the Sluggett Memorial Baptist Church and the Womens Institute. In 1974 they moved to Cowichan Station where they continued to farm raising sheep, beef and poultry. She continued her activities in the Cobble Hill Baptist Church, the local Womens Institute and Farmers Institutes. Latterly becoming a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Duncan. She is lovingly remembered by her brothers George Carlow of Kitimat and Harold (Phyllis) Carlow of Cassidy, B.C. and by her 4 children and their families: Cathy Gibson (Mark), Rennie (MaryAnn) Anderson, Nancy Cline and Dawna Fraser (Nigel); grandchildren Liz, David, Sara, Jennifer, Valerie and Caroline and 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and their families in B.C., Alberta and in the USA. Thanks go out to Annette, Bev, Kaitland, Tara and Mary Ann for the special care and compassion they gave Mom the last few years, it was greatly appreciated by Jessie and the family. Thanks also to Drs. Pullan and Thompson. A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church by invitation only.







