Jim (James) Leonard Ainey, finished his journey here on Earth, just before noon on Sunday, December 22nd, 2019, with his loving partner Liz by his side.



In true Dad form, he stubbornly fought his Heavenly destination until all was in order and taken care of. He was stoic, he was proud and he left on his own terms.



Predeceased by his father (Joseph) Leonard Ainey (May 4, 1980) and brother-in-law Ross Shotton (Dec 1, 2005). Jim is survived by his mother Ona, step-father Kevin Brake, sisters Dayle and Cindy (Marc), brother Brett (Velvet), nephews Ryan, Kevin (Ryan) and Luc (Cheryl), and niece Katie (Blair) and his children's mother Lois Ellis Ainey.



He left his "Ainey-ways" to his children Paul (Christina), Chris (Karen), Trish and Teresa (Shea) and his grandchildren (his favorite part) Kael (Emily), Tharen (Caleigh), Maddox, Ashton, Selah, Samara, Violet, Avia and Eden.



Jim loved his dogs, he loved adventure, to tell stories and jokes, but loved his friends the most! Just for today!



A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, February 1st at St. Andrew's Church Hall (9691 Fourth St. Sidney, BC) at 1pm, followed by a Budweiser at Dad's request for anyone that would like to join in a toast, at Boondocks(9819 5th St. Sidney) Gone Fishin

