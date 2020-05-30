LEE, Jin Wai (Johnny) March 21, 1932 - May 19, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, uncle and grandfather. Johnny was born in China and immigrated to Canada in 1956. He first worked in the local greenhouses in Saanich and in kitchens of Chinese restaurants, then finally in the galleys of BC Ferries, where he retired in 1990. Dad was small in stature, but had a giant heart. Everything he did was for his family. He is predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Choy Yuk (Sylvia) and is survived by his children Karen (Russell), Karina (Robert), Warren (Lisa) and David (Julie-Anne) and grandchildren Steven, Douglas, Michael, Amy-Rae (Scott), Samantha (Andre), Martin, Jillian, Aaron and Thomas. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Sidney All Care Residence, where Dad had resided for the last five and a half years. We will be forever grateful for their kindness and care of our Mom and Dad. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.