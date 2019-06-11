Jo-Anne Hilton

Obituary

HILTON, Jo-Anne February 17, 1956 - June 6, 2019 Passed away suddenly and peacefully in the company of close family. Devoted wife, mother, grandmother and close friend to many. Jo-Anne was a courageous advocate for numerous foster children in her last twenty-five years. Forever remembered by and held close to the hearts of husband Craig, daughters Dawn and Priscilla, sons Michael, Lon, and Demitri, and grandchildren Jai and Cecilia. A Celebration of Life will be held later in the summer of 2019 for close friends and family.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 11 to June 12, 2019
