Peacefully after bravely enduring the devastation of dementia. Predeceased by her parents Lamont and Irene Ross she leaves her sons Donald Kenneth, Paul (Debbie, Alia and Seamus), Michael (Shannon and Tatum, Moran, Sahar), Kenneth (Kelly, Colleen, Sidney), Mark (Kimberly Brown), daughters Robyn McGuinness (Shawn, Erica, Kelly and Andrew) and Karen; and 3 great grandchildren. She also leaves her brother Lorne Ross (Darlene [d. 2018], David and Tracey) and several cousins throughout Canada.



She was a medical office assistant (Dr. Reg Wride and Dr. Bill Griswold) and a radiology medical transcriptionist at the Royal Jubilee Hospital.



As a teen she excelled as a competitive swimmer and taught and examined swimming and water safety programs for many years in the 60s and 70s. She enjoyed a good game of Bridge and was known to have some success at the track if the horse's name tickled her fancy.



The family would like to thank Dr. Russell Grimwood, companion Joyce Smith and particularly the staff at the Lodge at Broadmead for their unsurpassable care and compassion. Private family memorial.

