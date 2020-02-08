ALSTON-STEWART, Joan (nee Lohbrunner) June 28, 1930 - February 3, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Joan, in her sleep, in the home she loved in the Blenkinsop Valley, two miles from where she was born. She was predeceased by her husband, Gordon in 2017. At a young age she learned the value of hard work and a love of gardening and landscape design from her father, Mr. Ed Lohbrunner. Her life was full of adventures and many happy moments and some heartbreak too. She will be missed by all that knew her and her legacy will live on through her and Gordon's generosity and love of the natural world. A gathering to honor her will be held at a later date. Donations to the SPCA or another animal rescue association in Joan's honor would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020